5 people shot in Illinois neighborhood and 2 are in critical condition

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Police say five people have been shot in a Peoria, Illinois, neighborhood and two of them were in critical condition. Peoria police say the wounded, as well as a sixth person who suffered a laceration, were taken to a hospital following the shooting about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 29 rounds were fired and the wounded were men and juvenile males. With the exception of those in critical condition, police described the injuries as non-life-threatening. No information about a possible suspect or suspects was immediately released. WEEK-TV reports the city has had four shootings in four days, leaving two people dead and a 17-year-old charged in one of them.

