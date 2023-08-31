Skip to Content
An airstrike on southern Syria hits an alleged drug factory, causing damage but no casualties

Published 4:03 AM

By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — An airstrike has hit an alleged drug factory in southern Syria near the Jordanian border, causing damage, but there was not word on casualties. Syrian opposition activists say the attack early Thursday was believed to have been carried out by Jordan’s air force. Jordan’s state media reported over the past weeks that several drones carrying drugs were shot down after crossing from Syria. The highly addictive Captagon amphetamine industry blossoming in Syria has been a huge concern for Jordan and other Arab countries as hundreds of millions of pills have been smuggled over the years.

Associated Press

