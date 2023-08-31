Skip to Content
EPPD Lieutenant accused of blackmail, sexual harassment and sexual assault, court documents show

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department Lieutenant John Surface is accused of multiple instances of blackmail, sexual harassment and sexual assault, court documents obtained by ABC-7 show.

The documents indicate that Surface had two victims. El Paso Police say both victims were female El Paso Police officers.

The two female officers came forward with the allegations in June, 2023, according to Interim Police Chief Peter Pacillas.

Pacillas said the department immediately began investigating after the allegations were made, and both Surface and El Paso Police Sergeant Adan Chavez were put on paid administrative leave.

Court documents indicate that Chavez is accused of having known about the harassment, and not only having done nothing about it, but instead encouraging one of the victims to comply to Surface's advances.

