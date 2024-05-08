Urologist convicted of patient sex abuse, including of minors

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York-area doctor has been convicted in the yearslong sexual abuse of multiple patients. Darius A. Paduch of North Bergen, New Jersey, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors say his victims included two males initially attacked before becoming adults. Jurors were shown evidence that he sexually abused multiple male patients from at least 2015 through 2019. The doctor had claimed some of his methods of touching patients were medically necessary, though the indictment said they were intended for his own sexual gratification.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.