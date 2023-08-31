Late-night hosts team up for ‘Strike Force Five’ podcast to benefit their out-of-work staff
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers have teamed up for a new podcast called “Strike Force Five” — named after their personal text chain. It debuted Wednesday on Spotify. Because their respective shows have been dark since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, all profits from the podcast will go to their respective staffs. The show is sponsored by Mint Mobile and liquor company Diageo, and Kimmel said the money will “largely” come from them. Kimmel served as the inaugural moderator and that responsibility will be shared among the hosts.