Palestinian kills 1 after ramming truck into soldiers at West Bank checkpoint and is fatally shot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian driver slammed his truck into soldiers at a busy checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, killing one Israeli before being shot dead. The bloodshed on Thursday was the latest in a relentless cycle of violence to roil the region. According to Israeli authorities, the driver, identified as a 41-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank, was moving east toward the crossing when he spotted the soldiers near a bagel stand. He made a U-turn and slammed into the uniformed soldiers. Police say the driver sped away, and he was shot and killed by security guards at a separate checkpoint nearby.

