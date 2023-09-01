AP photos of Kashmir’s mental health clinics show the invisible scars of decades of conflict
By MUKHTAR KHAN
Associated Press
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — For over three decades, Kashmiris have been living through multiple crises. Experts say violent armed insurrections, brutal counterinsurgency, unparalleled militarization and securitization, and unfulfilled demands for self-determination have fueled depression and drugs in the disputed region. Nearly every one of the Kashmir valley’s 7 million people has been touched by violence. The invisible scars of Kashmir’s unending conflict are evident in its psychiatric sections of multiple hospitals where hundreds on a routine day seek cure for mental health issues and alarming epidemic of drug abuse. The mental health care infrastructure has expanded significantly since 2000, but the mental health network is still overwhelmed.