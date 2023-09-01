Delegation of Australian ministers to visit China in further sign of improving ties

CANBERRA (AP) — A delegation of Australian federal ministers will attend a high-level dialogue in Beijing next in a further sign of a warming of relations after a years-long chill. Delegates will discuss trade and investment, people-to-people links and regional and international security at the Sept. 7 gathering. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Saturday that it is the first time for the dialogue to be held since early 2020 and “it represents another step towards increasing bilateral engagement and stabilizing our relationship with China.” The resumption of the talks was one of the outcomes of a meeting the minister held with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in Beijing in December.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.