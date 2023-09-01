Jury finds Las Cruces man guilty in ‘Baby Favi’ trial

Update: The jury found Castrillo guilty Friday morning. Our crew was in the courtroom as the decision was read aloud. We saw many of the people in the courtroom cry when the jury announced its unanimous decision.

ABC-7 has been following this trial since day one. We will continue to bring you updates through the sentencing process.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A verdict in the ongoing 'baby Favi' trial is Las Cruces is expected in the coming minutes.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday evening. They returned to the jury room Friday morning at 9 to resume their talks.

Jurors have been asked to decide whether the defendant, Lalo Castrillo, hurt 2-year-old Faviola Rodroguez in 2018 while he was watching her. He is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Throughout the trial, jurors were presented with evidence showing Favi had head injuries spanning over a period of time. The most serious injury was what the Medical Examiner described as an acute brain bleed.

Jurors also heard about how Favi was an active child, who often fell. They were presented with the possibility that perhaps one of those falls could have caused the catastrophic brain injury that caused her death.