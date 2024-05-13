ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm Monday; Air Quality Alert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather conditions look to stay calm for your Monday with the addition of an Air Quality Alert.

Overall we are expecting to stay calm and quiet today. Temperatures are looking to reach the upper 80s to the low 90s throughout the region. Temperatures are near normal for this time of year but we look to see temps reach above normal in the coming days.

We are also looking at light breezes for today.

The Texas Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality alert. This suggests atmospheric conditions could produce high levels of pollution today. Do your part by being an active member of an Ozone Action Day.

Pollution Prevention tips:

Carpool, walk, bike ride

Take your lunch to work, avoid drive-thru lanes