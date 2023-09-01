Light up your Labor Day weekend with Brightside Music Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is set to host Brightside Music Festival this Labor Day weekend.

This new festival is taking place at Ascarte Park on September 2nd and 3rd.

With a star-studded lineup featuring over 25 artists, including Steve Aoki, Alesso, Young the Giant, Metro Boomin, and Danna Paola.

Three stages will host performances throughout the Brightside music festival, featuring not only headliners but also showcasing the talents of local and spiritual artists.

Aside from music, the festival will also have tons of local vendors and food trucks for guests to enjoy as well as art pieces and structures throughout the event site and a large Ferris Wheel.

Brightside Music Festival holds the promise of becoming an iconic music festival. Organizers ambitiously envision it growing to the scale of Austin City Limits (ACL).

Tickets range from $129 (1 day general admission) to $329 (2 day VIP admission).

For tickets visit: https://brightsideep.com