Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets 10 years in prison, then declares, ‘Trump won!’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Proud Boys member who smashed a U.S. Capitol window in the building’s first breach on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison — before walking out of the courtroom declaring, “Trump won!” The sentence Dominic Pezzola received Friday is the latest handed down after the far-right extremist group’s leaders were convicted of spearheading an attack aimed at keeping Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election. Pezzola took a police officer’s riot shield and used it to smash the window, allowing rioters to breach the Capitol. Defense attorneys wanted a five-year sentence for the Rochester, New York, resident.

