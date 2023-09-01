US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration says U.S. nursing homes will, for the first time, have to comply with federal rules on staffing levels. That’s a move that’s been sought for decades by allies of older adults and those with disabilities. But the proposed staffing minimums are lower than many advocates had hoped. And the industry opposes staffing minimums. Some 1.2 million Americans live in nursing homes. More than 167,000 coronavirus deaths within their walls brought attention to poor staffing. Federal officials say Friday’s staffing announcement will have a meaningful impact on residents’ lives and a majority of homes will be forced to hire additional staff.

