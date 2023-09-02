Jimmy Buffett’s laid-back party vibe created adoring ‘Parrotheads’ and success beyond music

Jimmy Buffett celebrated slackers before the word existed, even though he was hardly one himself. “Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville” went the chorus to his most famous song, which became an international singalong. But Buffett was actually an astute, ambitious, aggressive businessman. A statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76 but did not say where he died or give a cause of death. Behind the laid-back exterior, Buffett was an admitted workaholic. He expanded into novels, nightclubs and many other ventures. The title of Buffett’s most popular song showed up on restaurants, clothing, booze and casinos.

