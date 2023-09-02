K.C. Hwang, AP correspondent in Seoul for 30 years, dies at age 99

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — K.C. Hwang, whose six-decade-long journalism career included 30 years chronicling South Korea’s tumultuous modern history for the Associated Press, including as Seoul bureau chief, has died. He was 99. His son says Hwang died Thursday of chronic ailments. From joining the AP in 1957, Hwang witnessed and reported on some of South Korea’s most dramatic and turbulent moments in its postwar history. He ranked the 1960 uprising, in which massive student protests over the government’s election fraud and corruption allegations triggered bloody police crackdowns, as “the most shocking, dramatic and nerve-racking” event that he had ever covered. He had continued to write until shortly before his death, most recently for a Korean website.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.