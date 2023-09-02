Long-time Miners fans want to see more turnout for UTEP’s football team

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Miners football fans got ready to head back into the Sun Bowl for the first home game of the season, many of them reminisced as they also celebrated '80's night.

The 1988 team will be inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame tonight, according to the university. They are the only UTEP football team to ever earn 10 wins.

One long-time Miners fan said when UTEP participated in the Western Athletic Conference, the stadium was much more packed than it usually gets in recent years.

"They could use a lot more attendance... that's El Paso. They usually come for the first two games, depending how they do, and then they don't do well, so they start to tailor off," said Bernie Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the Miners used to have some great rivalries when they were a part of WAC, but he doesn't see the same school spirit he used to.

"They played BYU, New Mexico, Wyoming, Fresno, Colorado State, Utah... I would like to see those same rivalries that they had back then," he said.

UTEP is playing Incarnate Word Saturday night. KVIA will have the game's results Saturday on ABC-7 at 10.