Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says an independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday. The Cabinet Office said Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth’s former private secretary, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee. The body will consider proposals for a “fitting tribute” to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch following her death in September 2022. Janvrin and other officials will consider Elizabeth’s life of public service and the causes she supported, and recommend plans for a national legacy program in the late queen’s honor. The queen died in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle estate, at 96 years old after 70 years on the throne.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.