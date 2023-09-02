Reds’ Williamson to miss start as team’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left-hander Brandon Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his scheduled start on Sunday. Williamson is the fourth Reds pitcher to test positive this week, further jeopardizing the Reds’ postseason chances. Starter Hunter Greene was placed on the COVID-19 injured list following his 4-1 win at San Francisco on Aug. 30. Right-handed relievers Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively were placed on the list between games of Friday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. The Reds are one game back from an NL wild-card spot. They have reinstated some pandemic-era protocols in their clubhouse.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.