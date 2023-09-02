Thailand’s king approves a new Cabinet more than 3 months after elections

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s king has formally endorsed members of a new Cabinet, paving the way for a government headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to take office more than three months after the general election. Srettha, representing the Pheu Thai party, was named prime minister by Parliament on Aug. 22. A prominent real estate developer until officially entering politics last year, he will also hold the finance minister’s post. The delay in forming a new government was caused by Parliament’s failure to endorse a coalition formed by the party that won the most seats in the May polls, the Move Forward party. Pheu Thai is backed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a military coup in 2006 but returned to Thailand.

