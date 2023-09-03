Guatemala’s electoral authority blocks the suspension of President-elect Arévalo’s political party

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s top electoral authority says that it has blocked the suspension of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo’s Seed Movement, at least temporarily giving the party back its legal status and cutting off an attempt by rials to weaken Arévalo. The decision announced by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal Sunday came days after the electoral registry suspended the party on a judge’s order. The Attorney General’s office is investigating whether there was wrongdoing in the gathering of required signatures for the party’s formation years earlier. The tribunal said its decision holds until the official end of the electoral period Oct. 31.

