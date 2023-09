LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A semi-truck trailer caught on fire just south of Las Cruces.

ABC-7 was first alerted to the fire from images sent by viewers around 3:30 Sunday Afternoon.

NMRoads posted an updated at 5:12 p.m. reporting that right lane on I-10 East is closed from mile markers 149 to 150.

ABC-7 has reached out to New Mexico State Police for more information.