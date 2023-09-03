Tim Scott is the top Black Republican in the GOP presidential primary. Here’s how he discusses race

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — Tim Scott is the only Black Republican presidential candidate who’s campaigning aggressively these days in early-voting Iowa. The state is majority white, and the South Carolina senator is betting that his upbeat message of personal responsibility and his focus on his Christian faith are good fits for Iowa Republicans. Scott denies the existence of systemic racism in the United States and introduces himself to audiences as the product of early-life mentors who taught him not to be bitter. Iowa Republicans interviewed over the past several months say his message has resonated with them. But so far, Scott and the other Republicans running for the White House are far behind former President Donald Trump in the race for the nomination.

