El Paso coffee and tea shop offers more than great drinks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kinley's House Coffee and Teas has served El Paso for nearly 20 years.

Kinley's offers a variety of coffee and teas, and even hosts a tea class to teach people how to communicate while drinking tea.

Not only is tea a conversation starter, it offers health benefits.

Sarah Ruiz, founder of Sun City Dietitian, says, "A lot of teas have antioxidant properties. So when you think of something such as auto immune conditions such as lupus or if you have arthritis, they might actually have some benefits."

The name of the shop has special meaning.

The owner, Kinley Pon says, "The word house represents home and I decided purposely to place my name to be very small."

Pon says he wanted the word "house" to be big and bold, so that costumers would feel more at home.

The coffee and tea shop has made a lot of family memories.

Long time customer Walter Cupa says, "I was about, I'm gonna say about 16 years old when I started coming. This was actually where I had my first date."

Whether it be for taste or health benefits, Kinley's House of Coffee and Teas has brewed its own reputation.

The coffee and tea shop is so loved that one couple was inspired to name their baby Kinley, after their favorite coffee and tea shop.