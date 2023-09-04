One man is dead after a shooting, early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot, early Monday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called out the 200 block of McClintock Drive in reference to a family violence call after 12:30 a.m.

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arguing outside an apartment complex.

That is when a 27-year-old man intervened to deescalate the situation but instead escalated.

27-year-old man then shot the 22-year-old man.

27-year-old man is currently cooperating with the investigation.

Spokesperson with the El Paso Police said the investigation is still on-going.

There is currently no danger to the community.

This is a developing story.