Despite Xi’s decision not to attend G20 in India, China says bilateral ties are ‘generally stable’
BEIJING (AP) — China is downplaying President Xi Jinping’s decision not to attend this week’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said that relations between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants remain “generally stable.” China announced on Monday that Premier Li Qiang, who took office just this spring, would represent China at the Sept. 9-10 meeting. Relations between China and India remain frosty over their border dispute that led to a clash three years ago in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed. Chinese and Indian military commanders met last month and pledged to “maintain the peace and tranquility” along the border.