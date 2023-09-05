Freddie Mercury’s personal items, including his Yamaha Baby Grand Piano, will go on auction

LONDON, UK (KVIA) -- Queen's frontman, Freddie Mercury is celebrating his birthday today (September 5th).

He would have been 77 years old but his death isn't stopping his fans and loved ones from celebrating him or his epic musical legacy.

While fans and celebraties pay birthday tributes to the singer on X (aka, twitter), the singer's ex-fiancé, Mary Austin, will also auction off his personal belongings through the Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own auction on September 6th.

Sotheby’s will present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the public and private realm of the global icon.

Across six auctions, Sotheby’s reflects Freddie Mercury’s world of style and quality. Spanning art, fashion, musical instruments, personal papers, possessions and photographs, furniture, and jewels, accrued over the course of fifty years.

This collection has been meticulously preserved at his Garden Lodge for over three decades.

The series of auctions is preceded by a month-long public exhibition which will immerse visitors in Freddie Mercury's world, allowing a glimpse into the life of a true legend of the 20th century.

Freddie’s Piano To Be Offered at Auction Without Reserve

Over 131,000 visitors have travelled across the globe to explore Freddie Mercury’s world. Overwhelmed by this response, Mary Austin has decided that his adored Yamaha Baby Grand Piano, should now be offered without reserve, to open the possibility of bidding to all of Freddie’s fans.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.