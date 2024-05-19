Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack: Hot today, windy tomorrow

It is a hot one across the Borderland. We will be topping out in the upper 90s today, make sure you are taking it easy outside and hydrate! It will drop down into the 60s tonight.

Likewise, tomorrow we will see similar temps accompanied by windy and dry conditions. Wind gusts could be up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in El Paso will issue a Fire Weather Warning for much of the Borderland. As of right now, Culberson, El Paso, and Hudspeth counties are not included.

For the rest of the week, we will drop back down to around normal temperatures.

