Biden Administration reportedly considering forcing migrants to stay in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a new report by the Los Angeles Times, the Biden Administration is considering keeping migrant families who cross into the United States in Texas.

The report states the migrants would wait in border states while they are waiting asylum screening. It also states the migrants would be tracked by GPS monitoring devices.

The administration is reportedly considering the policy to deter migrants from entering the county.

U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents a portion of El Paso County, is strongly against the 'Remain in Texas' border policy.

“My message to the Biden administration is enough with the politics. Stop trying to punish Texas in this border crisis. This 'Remain in Texas' policy has failed before it even begins," he said.

Rep. Gonzales said his biggest concerns is where the migrants will stay. He said this policy could overwhelm border communities like El Paso. He worries about what local shelters could face.

"We're already at a breaking point as it is. And now all of a sudden, you're going to force these agencies, these these organizations to house millions of people. It's just a failed idea from the very beginning. And we have to we have to stop it before it even turns into something real," he explained.

Rep. Gonzales this could also create major health concerns. He said he would like government funds to go to Americans.

“We are spending millions of dollars, taxpayer dollars to house people that are here illegally. I'm of the mindset, let's focus on legal immigration. What about the folks that are trying to do it the right way?”

ABC-7 reached out to DHS to ask for details about this policy.

A spokesperson said, "DHS continuously holds policy and operational discussions on how to leverage our authorities to ensure a fair, humane, and effective immigration process that efficiently removes those without a lawful basis to stay in the country.”

ABC-7 reached out to Border Patrol to understand how many migrants are entering the El Paso Sector presently.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, they are seeing an average of 800 daily migrant encounters.

Officials said since the end of Title 42, the El Paso Sector has seen a decrease in encounters with migrants. Agents said they continue to process migrants under Title 8.