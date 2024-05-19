Heat and breezy conditions dominate weekend forecast

Get ready for a sweltering Sunday as temperatures soar into the high 90s, marking possibly the hottest weekend so far.

Breezy conditions will prevail, with winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, primarily from the west to southwest.

This forecast stems from a broad upper-level trough pushing the ridge eastward, resulting in deep southwest flow across the area.

Expect a continuation of hot, dry conditions through the weekend and into the upcoming week, with today and Monday anticipated to bring the highest temperatures.