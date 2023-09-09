Emma Stone-led ‘Poor Things’ wins top prize at 80th Venice Film Festival

ROME (AP) — “Poor Things,” a film about Victorian-era female empowerment, has won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The film, starring Emma Stone, won the top prize at the festival that is often a predictor of Oscar glory. Stone wasn’t on the Lido though because of the Hollywood writers and actors’ strike. Receiving the award, director Yorgos Lanthimos said the film wouldn’t exist without Stone, who was also a producer. Other top winners on the Lido were two films shaming Europe for its migration policies, “Io Capitano” and “Green Border.”

