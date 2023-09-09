Morocco’s African Cup qualifier postponed in wake of deadly earthquake

AGADIR, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s qualifying game for the African Cup of Nations has been postponed in the wake of the earthquake that struck the country, killing more than 1,000 people. Morocco had been scheduled to play Liberia in Agadir on the country’s western coast, but the Moroccan soccer federation said the game had been postponed indefinitely after an agreement with the Confederation of African Football. The earthquake struck late Friday night. It has killed hundreds of people and damaged buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.

