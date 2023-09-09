The African Union is joining the G20, a powerful acknowledgement of a continent of 1 billion people

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The decision by the Group of 20 of the world’s leading economies to admit the African Union as a permanent member is a powerful acknowledgement of Africa as its more than 50 countries seek a more important role on the global stage. U.S. President Joe Biden called last year for the AU’s permanent membership in the G20, saying it’s been “a long time in coming.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the current AU chair, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, with a hug on Saturday at the G20 summit his country is hosting, saying he was “elated.” The AU had advocated for full membership for seven years. Until now, South Africa was the bloc’s only G20 member.

