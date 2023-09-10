A drone attack kills at least 43 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle, activists say

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists and a medical group say at least 43 people have been killed in a drone attack on an open market south of the capital, Khartoum. They say more than 55 others were wounded in the attack Sunday and were transferred to Bashari University Hospital. The attack comes as the military and a powerful rival paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, have been battling for control of the country since mid-April. The clashes have spread to several parts of the country, reducing Khartoum to an urban battlefield. The fighting has also fueled ethnic violence in the country’s western Darfur region. The paramilitary group blamed the military’s air force for Sunday’s attack. It wasn’t immediately possible to independently verify the claim.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.