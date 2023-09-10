A Pakistani soldier is killed in a shootout with militants near Afghanistan border, military says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani military says a soldier was killed in an overnight shootout with militants in the northwest along the border with Afghanistan. A military statement late Saturday said the shootout took place in a major town of North Waziristan that served as a safe haven for militants for decades. The statement said the military was looking for terrorists in the area. The shootout took place days after Pakistan closed a key border crossing with Afghanistan after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire last Wednesday. Scores of trucks loaded with goods, many carrying perishable items, are lined up on both sides of the border.

