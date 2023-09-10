California school district to pay $2.25M to settle suit involving teacher who had student’s baby

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district will pay $2.25 million to settle the latest lawsuit involving a teacher who became pregnant by one of at least two students she was accused of sexually abusing. The Southern California News Group says Sunday tjat settlement brings to $8.25 million the amount paid by Redlands Unified School District to Laura Whitehurst’s victims since her 2013 arrest. In 2016, the district agreed to pay $6 million to a former student who impregnated Whitehust while she was his teacher. The latest lawsuit was filed in 2021 by another former student who alleged he was preyed upon and sexually abused aby Whitehurst when he was 14.

