One person critically injured after motorcycle crash at East El Paso intersection

UPDATE -- All lanes of Joe Battle have been reopened, Special Traffic Investigators are now leading the investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person suffered severe injuries after a collision near the intersection of Joe Battle Blvd and Edgemere Blvd, according to first responders.

The crash involved both the motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash has caused a complete closure of the northbound lanes in the area.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up the crash.