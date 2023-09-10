Skip to Content
One person critically injured after motorcycle crash at East El Paso intersection

today at 8:02 PM
Published 3:59 PM

UPDATE -- All lanes of Joe Battle have been reopened, Special Traffic Investigators are now leading the investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person suffered severe injuries after a collision near the intersection of Joe Battle Blvd and Edgemere Blvd, according to first responders.

The crash involved both the motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash has caused a complete closure of the northbound lanes in the area.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up the crash.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

