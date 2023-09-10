The death toll from floods in Greece has risen to 15 after 4 more bodies found, authorities say

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say the number of confirmed deaths from recent flooding in central Greece has risen to 15 after the bodies of four people previously considered missing were found on Sunday. Three of the bodies were located in villages near the city of Karditsa in western Thessaly. They are an 88-year-old woman and her 65-year-old son, who were found in their home, as well as a 58-year-old man whose body was found between two villages. The coast guard said Sunday that the body of a 42-year-old man, missing since Tuesday, was found floating in the sea near the city of Volos.

