California lawmakers approve bills including eviction protections and mental health care reform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to strengthen eviction protections for renters, closing an existing loophole allowing landlords to circumvent the state’s rent cap. The bill is one of hundreds approved during a late legislative session Thursday. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Oct. 14 to act on the bills. The governor was the architect of the 2019 law on renter protections, but he has not indicated whether he will sign the new eviction legislation. Other measures that have been approved by the state Legislature include giving striking workers unemployment benefits and putting two proposals to reform the state’s mental health system before voters.

