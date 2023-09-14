China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges deeper ties with Global South

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of China and Zambia have announced an upgrading of their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, as the world’s second-largest economy forges deeper ties with the Global South. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema unveiled the new partnership on Friday at a meeting in Beijing. Xi also met new Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet earlier the same day, and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this week. The trio of leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America speak to China’s growing role in those parts of the world.

