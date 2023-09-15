Celebrate 915 Day with a Chuco Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- The borderland is celebrating 915 day. September 15 symbolizes more than our telephone area code. 915 day is a day to celebrate everything that makes our city so great, from its people and places.

Local business, Chuco Relic, is inviting the community to their annual 915 Day celebration.

It will take place Friday September 15, at their store located at 3750 gateway Blvd. East.

It be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This is a Family event. The first 200 attendees will receive a free 915 T-Shirt.

The event will showcase of El Paso's diverse culture and community spirit. Enjoy live performances by local bands, art, food, drink, and merchant vendors.