Dominican Republic closes all borders with Haiti as tensions rise on island both countries share
By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA and DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic has shut all land, air and sea borders with Haiti in a dispute about construction of a canal on Haitian soil that taps into a shared river, as armed Dominican soldiers patrol entry points and military planes roar overhead. Flights have been canceled and border towns usually teeming with vendors and Haitians crossing daily for work are subdued. Dominican President Luis Abinader says the canal will divert water and negatively affect Dominican farmers and the surrounding environment, while Haiti’s government insists the canal falls within its sovereign right to decide how to use its natural resources.