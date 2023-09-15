Dozens of Syrians are among the missing in catastrophic floods in Libya, a war monitor says

BEIRUT (AP) — A war monitoring group says that dozens of Syrians who fled war at home are among the thousands killed and missing in the deadly flooding in Libya. They are people from all walks of life who had left their war-torn country and moved to the Libyan city of Derna over the past years, looking for work and better opportunities. The victims include both Syrians who were living and working in Libya long term and Syrian migrants who were using Libya as a transit point in efforts to reach Europe. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 42 Syrians have been confirmed dead in Libya while the number could be as high as 150.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.