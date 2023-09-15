UN calls for more fairness for developing nations at a G77 summit in Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general is calling for nations to build a world that is more fair for developing countries, as he kicks off a summit in Cuba of the G77 group of emerging economies plus China. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that while many of the countries of the G77 have helped taken millions of people from poverty, they still face a lot of crises, including hunger, inflation, climate disasters and debt, and they haven’t gotten enough help. The summit of G77 group, which was founded in the 1960s, is taking place in Cuba just a few days ahead of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

