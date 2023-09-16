Armed man accused of impersonating officer detained at Kennedy campaign event in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An armed man accused of impersonating a federal officer was taken into custody outside a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Police Department statement says police received a call Friday afternoon that a man with a loaded gun and holster and wearing a U.S. Marshals Service badge was outside a theater where the Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to give a speech. A campaign statement says Kennedy’s security team surrounded the man, who later was detained by police. No one was injured. The man was taken into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

