Small plane crashes in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, killing all 14 people on board

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say a small passenger plane has crashed in the Amazon rainforest, killing all 14 people on board. The Amazonas state governor says on social media that the plane went down Saturday with two crew members and 12 passengers. Local media say the PT-SOG aircraft had taken off from the state capital of Manaus and crashed while trying to land in heavy rain at the town of Barcelos. The reports say the passengers were tourists on their way to fish. The Brazilian air force says it has sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash.

