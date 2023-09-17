Alabama high school band director stunned, arrested after refusing to end performance, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn’t tell his band to stop playing. Police arrested the Minor High School band director Thursday night after a football game. He’s charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest. Police say they were trying to clear the stadium and asked both bands to stop playing so people wouldn’t linger. Police say the band director disregarded officers and told students to keep playing. Police say he got into a scuffle with officers when they tried to arrest him. The Jefferson County school system says it’s investigating.

