Lincoln Park Conservation Committee holds event celebrating Mexican American culture Sunday

Published 9:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The Lincoln Park Conservation Committee holds "Lincoln Park Day" event Sunday.

It's taking place from 11 am to 5 pm at Lincoln Park, located at 4001 Durazno Ave.

The committee is celebrating Indigenous - Mexican American - Chicano culture, history and traditions. This year's event will include Ballet Folklorico, Danza Azteca and Matachine.

The community can also expect to hear live music, enjoy food trucks, and see their Lowrider car show.

The event is free and open to the public, bring your chairs and picnic in the park.

Brianna Perez

