Lots of indoor farms are shutting down as their businesses struggle. So why are more being built?

CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — Across the country, more indoor farms are launching or expanding even as others founder. This summer marked the groundbreaking of a huge vertical farming operation in Virginia by the California-based company Plenty Unlimited. And Kroger announced it would be expanding its availability of vertically farmed produce. Meanwhile, a five-year-old company called Planted Detroit went out of business just months after its chief executive had opened the year with big growth plans, and two other companies fell into bankruptcy. A grower at Texas-based Eden Green Technology said the fact that some people are failing while others succeed is going to happen in any industry.

By MELINA WALLING and KENDRIA LaFLEUR Associated Press

