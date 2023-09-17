Missing the Emmy Awards? What’s happening with the strike-delayed celebration of television

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If it were a normal year, the 75th Emmy Awards would be held Monday night. But this is no normal year. With both actors and writers on strike, the Emmys were postponed until January. Voting did take place on the original timeline however. The TV Academy, made up of nearly 20,000 members, voted on the winners last month. The biggest nominees included “Succession,” “White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso.” Their writers were not allowed to promote themselves for votes. Actors were only allowed to give interviews for a few days, before their strike began. All will have to wait until next year to learn whether they won.

