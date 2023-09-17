Poland imposes EU ban on all Russian-registered passenger cars

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has begun enforcing an entry ban on all Russian-registered passenger cars seeking to enter the country. The move comes just days after the nearby Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia banned vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory. The countries are acting in line with a recent interpretation of the EU’s sanctions on Moscow for its war in Ukraine. A top Russian official, Dmitry Medvedev, suggested Tuesday that Moscow could retaliate by suspending diplomatic ties with the EU and recalling its diplomats from Brussels. Medvedev is a former president who is now the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

